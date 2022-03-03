Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

