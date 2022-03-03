Research Analysts Set Expectations for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $114.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

