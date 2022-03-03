Integer Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. Integer has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

