Research Analysts Set Expectations for Owl Rock Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORCC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

