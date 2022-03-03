Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Insider John Gulliver Acquires 86,114 Shares

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) insider John Gulliver bought 86,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £49,084.98 ($65,859.36).

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 61 ($0.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.24. Hyve Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.05 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £177.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYVE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 130 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.42).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.