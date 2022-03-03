WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$172.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$188.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.77.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$159.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$114.48 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last quarter.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

