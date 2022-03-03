Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$117.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.55.

TSE:TD opened at C$101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$78.02 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

