CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

PPL opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$32.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

