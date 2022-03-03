Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

ONEX opened at C$83.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. Onex has a 12 month low of C$72.98 and a 12 month high of C$101.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.41.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

