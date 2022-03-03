Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as 23.39 and last traded at 23.87. Approximately 662,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,960,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.35.

The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,688,000 after buying an additional 5,046,428 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of 32.56.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.