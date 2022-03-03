Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.37, but opened at $77.44. Novavax shares last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 147,275 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.29.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

