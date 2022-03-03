Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $42.33. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 35,558 shares trading hands.

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

