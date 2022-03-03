Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $46.59. Ovintiv shares last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 89,004 shares trading hands.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

