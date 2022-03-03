Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Head-To-Head Survey

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,000.92%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 39.20 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -1.35 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Osiris Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Osiris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

