Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$47.00 to C$49.00. The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 45228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

