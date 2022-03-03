Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($376.40) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($362.92) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €294.85 ($331.29).

Shares of LIN opened at €259.05 ($291.07) on Monday. Linde has a one year low of €202.70 ($227.75) and a one year high of €309.35 ($347.58). The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €280.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €276.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

