Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €150.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Shares of RHM opened at €151.80 ($170.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a one year high of €102.25 ($114.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

