Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($286.60).

VOW3 stock opened at €160.00 ($179.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €187.61. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

