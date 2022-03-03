Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on Foran Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.75.

Shares of FOM stock opened at C$2.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.41. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.59 million and a P/E ratio of -84.67.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

