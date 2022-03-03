Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.87.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.