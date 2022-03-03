AltaGas (ALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$28.31 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.
AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.