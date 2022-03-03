AltaGas (ALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$28.31 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$19.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

