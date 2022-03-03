Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

