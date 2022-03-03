TEGNA Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 28.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TEGNA by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.