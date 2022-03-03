Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Qurate Retail in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

