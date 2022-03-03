ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.66 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,972,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

