Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $793.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

