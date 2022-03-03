LegalZoom.com (LZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,896 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

