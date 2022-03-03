Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

