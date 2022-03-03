DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

