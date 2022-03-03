Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys £5,350.92 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.92 ($7,179.55).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($40,386.42).

On Friday, February 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,935 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £54,928.20 ($73,699.45).

K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

