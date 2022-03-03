Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

