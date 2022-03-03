Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
