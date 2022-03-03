Susan (Sue) Clayton Acquires 14,000 Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($77,955.19).

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 399 ($5.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. Helical plc has a 12 month low of GBX 372.50 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.69. The stock has a market cap of £488.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 520 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

