Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys £14,000 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider John Murray purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,784.38).

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.15. The company has a market cap of £332.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Seeing Machines in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

