Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

CHH stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

