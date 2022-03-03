Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

