Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after buying an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

