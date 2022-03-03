PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $395.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $280,742.38 and approximately $395.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.