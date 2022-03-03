Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $111.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00034808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00104454 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,076,082 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.