UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Up 12.1%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) shares were up 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get UC Asset alerts:

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.