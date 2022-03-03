Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. 932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Relx to a “buy” rating and set a $26.15 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,605.00 price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

