F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Up 1.9%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 841 ($11.28) and last traded at GBX 841 ($11.28). 318,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 329,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($11.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 879.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 889.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,325.91). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £490.56 ($658.20). Insiders have bought 174 shares of company stock worth $157,156 over the last three months.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

