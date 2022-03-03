Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$95.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. Legrand has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

