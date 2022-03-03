Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

