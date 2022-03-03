thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €9.36 ($10.52) and last traded at €9.45 ($10.62). 6,063,048 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.60 ($10.79).
The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)
