thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €9.36 ($10.52) and last traded at €9.45 ($10.62). 6,063,048 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.60 ($10.79).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.