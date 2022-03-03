Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 0.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €53.89 ($60.55) and last traded at €51.92 ($58.34). 7,328,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.51 ($57.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

