Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,009,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,190. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

