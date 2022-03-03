Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 43,909 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,376. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

