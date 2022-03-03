Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells $78,039.06 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 633,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,067,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

