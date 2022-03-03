Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells $78,039.06 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 633,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
