Nuco.cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $719,674.20 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $719,674.20 and approximately $8,288.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.43 or 0.06653088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.42 or 1.00100561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

