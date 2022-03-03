Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $11.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.45.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,140,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX traded up $7.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 614,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,167. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

